Previous
Photo 4077
Library Summer Program
Two days of fun. Watercoloring on Monday evening and making dichromic glass pendants yesterday. The pendants had not be fired when these photos were taken. I get them back on Friday.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
2
0
Kathy
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Tags
art
summer
Susan Wakely
ace
They look fun and colourful projects.
June 18th, 2025
JackieR
ace
This looks fun!
June 18th, 2025
