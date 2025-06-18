Previous
Library Summer Program by randystreat
Photo 4077

Library Summer Program

Two days of fun. Watercoloring on Monday evening and making dichromic glass pendants yesterday. The pendants had not be fired when these photos were taken. I get them back on Friday.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Kathy

@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US.
Susan Wakely ace
They look fun and colourful projects.
June 18th, 2025  
JackieR ace
This looks fun!
June 18th, 2025  
