Previous
Photo 4078
Soft pillow
I have a pillow that comes with extra "stuffing." You can customize the firmness by adding or removing the insides. This is a piece of extra fluff.
For the pigword millipilose meaning downy, soft, having soft plumge.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4071
4072
4073
4074
4075
4076
4077
4078
Tags
soft
,
pigword
