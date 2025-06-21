Happiness is an elegant breakfast out

Get Pushed Challenge #672

My partner challenged me to create a photo that exemplifies the emotion "happiness". It can be within the photo or can be a photo that takes the viewer to a happy place. I debated going up to the local water park and photographing the children in the fountain but thought about how I might look like some creepy stalker, so ruled that out. Access to the nearby lake and swimming beaches is limited due to repairs still being made related to hurricane damage that occurred last fall. We I went out to eat brunch with a friend this morning, I thought "this makes me happy."