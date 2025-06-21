Previous
Happiness is an elegant breakfast out by randystreat
Happiness is an elegant breakfast out

Get Pushed Challenge #672
My partner challenged me to create a photo that exemplifies the emotion "happiness". It can be within the photo or can be a photo that takes the viewer to a happy place. I debated going up to the local water park and photographing the children in the fountain but thought about how I might look like some creepy stalker, so ruled that out. Access to the nearby lake and swimming beaches is limited due to repairs still being made related to hurricane damage that occurred last fall. We I went out to eat brunch with a friend this morning, I thought "this makes me happy."
Kathy

Renee Salamon ace
That looks amazing
June 21st, 2025  
Mary Siegle ace
That does look good! So glad you thought of the challenge begore you started in on the eating and lost the perfect, elegant shot.
June 21st, 2025  
Kathy ace
@jnr This may not have been exactly what you had in mind. I had a number of subjects in mind, but hard to photograph everything I think of. Thank you for your challenge.
June 21st, 2025  
Jim R ace
Kathy, you did great. That breakfast would make anyone happy! It does touch emotions.
June 21st, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Wow I want one of those!
June 21st, 2025  
