Fishing pier at Broughton Pond

Get Pushed Challenge #673

My partner this week challenged me to do a landscape photograph. Decided to try some of the more "country" area around where I live and went out to this wildlife area. Broad vistas are difficult to find in this area unless one goes to the mountains. The trees are close and tall and interfere with the view. It was a beautiful, albeit hot, day to be here and to watch all the dragonflies flitting about.