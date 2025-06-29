Previous
Toppled over by randystreat
Photo 4087

Toppled over

52 Week Challenge Week 26 - ruins/wrecked
Just fell off the table! Repotted the plant but left the pot and some of the soil.
29th June 2025

Kathy

@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
