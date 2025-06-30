Sign up
Previous
Photo 4088
The baby
52 Week Challenge Week 25 - portrait
I know it's pushing it to call this a portrait, but it is what it is. And it will catch me up.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
2
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4977
photos
106
followers
86
following
4081
4082
4083
4084
4085
4086
4087
4088
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
29th June 2025 7:10pm
Tags
robin
,
nestling
,
52wc-2025-w25
Corinne C
ace
Superb shot
July 1st, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like a beautiful baby portrait to me.
July 1st, 2025
