The baby by randystreat
Photo 4088

The baby

52 Week Challenge Week 25 - portrait
I know it's pushing it to call this a portrait, but it is what it is. And it will catch me up.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Corinne C ace
Superb shot
July 1st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Looks like a beautiful baby portrait to me.
July 1st, 2025  
