July 1 - Radiant by randystreat
Photo 4089

July 1 - Radiant

2025 Watercolor Month
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
JackieR ace
A lovely rendition
July 1st, 2025  
Tunia McClure ace
nice
July 1st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Pretty!
July 1st, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
Nice, it does convey radiance. Good job!
July 1st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice!
July 1st, 2025  
katy ace
This is fabulous Kathy! You have some terrific skill with watercolorsI haven’t even started yet and may not get it done today.
July 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A radiant starburst.
July 1st, 2025  
