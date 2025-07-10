Previous
Day #10 - turtle by randystreat
Day #10 - turtle

2025 World Watercolor Month
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Susan Wakely ace
That eye is keeping a wary lookout.
July 10th, 2025  
katy ace
This is really great Kathy
July 10th, 2025  
Barb ace
An immediate favorite!
July 10th, 2025  
Jacqueline ace
A great character!
July 10th, 2025  
Kathy ace
@wakelys it might be a snapping turtle Sue. Watch out for that one.
@grammyn thanks, Kay. I think it's primitive like you called yours
@bjywamer Thank you Barb.
@jacqbb thanks Jacqueline. Maybe the character in a book called The Unappreciated Snapping Turtle.
July 10th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
I like the eye as well in this lovely drawing which would work well in a children's story book. I keep imagining scenarios for a snapping turtle with a wary eye!
July 10th, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
Cute
July 10th, 2025  
