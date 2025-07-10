Sign up
Previous
Photo 4098
Day #10 - turtle
2025 World Watercolor Month
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
7
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4990
photos
105
followers
85
following
1122% complete
View this month »
Tags
wwcm-2025
Susan Wakely
ace
That eye is keeping a wary lookout.
July 10th, 2025
katy
ace
This is really great Kathy
July 10th, 2025
Barb
ace
An immediate favorite!
July 10th, 2025
Jacqueline
ace
A great character!
July 10th, 2025
Kathy
ace
@wakelys
it might be a snapping turtle Sue. Watch out for that one.
@grammyn
thanks, Kay. I think it's primitive like you called yours
@bjywamer
Thank you Barb.
@jacqbb
thanks Jacqueline. Maybe the character in a book called The Unappreciated Snapping Turtle.
July 10th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I like the eye as well in this lovely drawing which would work well in a children's story book. I keep imagining scenarios for a snapping turtle with a wary eye!
July 10th, 2025
Julie Ryan
ace
Cute
July 10th, 2025
