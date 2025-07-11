Previous
Day #10 - spicy by randystreat
Day #10 - spicy

2025 World Watercolor Month
A quick upload. Thundering and lightning here. Will comment later.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Kathy

@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US.
katy ace
I thought I saw a bad weather in your area today!

I really love this photo of your spicy peppers! You did a marvelous job with them
July 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking chilli’s. I hope that the thunderstorms pass by soon.
July 11th, 2025  
