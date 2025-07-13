Sign up
Previous
Photo 4101
Day #13 - Cavern
2025 World Watercolor month
I think this was the hardest prompt I've ever done.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
Tags
wwcm2025
JackieR
ace
I'm in awe of your talent, and creativity
July 13th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Well done, particularly with the colors.
July 13th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nicely done- that does seem like an unusual "single" subject to be painting in water color- but you've handled it well!
July 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super interesting… a brilliant piece of art… wow!!
July 13th, 2025
