Day #13 - Cavern by randystreat
Photo 4101

Day #13 - Cavern

2025 World Watercolor month

I think this was the hardest prompt I've ever done.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
JackieR ace
I'm in awe of your talent, and creativity
July 13th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Well done, particularly with the colors.
July 13th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nicely done- that does seem like an unusual "single" subject to be painting in water color- but you've handled it well!
July 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super interesting… a brilliant piece of art… wow!!
July 13th, 2025  
