Day #16 - geode by randystreat
Day #16 - geode

2025 World Watercolor Month
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Dorothy ace
I wondered what it was until I looked at the title, perfect!
July 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful blues, beautiful details… really awesome…
July 16th, 2025  
amyK ace
I like your geode interpretation; nicely done
July 16th, 2025  
