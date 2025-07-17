Previous
Day #17 - Chair by randystreat
Day #17 - Chair

2025 World Watercolor Month
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Barb ace
We have an actual green Adirondack chair that Ken made! I like this watercolor of yours, Kathy!
July 18th, 2025  
summerfield ace
so, is this a Muskoka chair or an Adirondack? methinks it's the latter. way to go, Kathy. aces!
July 18th, 2025  
katy ace
very impressive details and so well done Kathy
July 18th, 2025  
