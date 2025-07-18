Sign up
Previous
Photo 4106
Day #18 - Rigid
2025 World Watercolor Month
My thinking is because a big tree doesn't bend like smaller ones, it's more likely to break when it does. A reminder of damage from Hurricane Helene.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
1
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
18th July 2025 10:31am
Tags
wwcm-2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Good logic and nice painting
July 18th, 2025
