Day #18 - Rigid by randystreat
Photo 4106

Day #18 - Rigid

2025 World Watercolor Month

My thinking is because a big tree doesn't bend like smaller ones, it's more likely to break when it does. A reminder of damage from Hurricane Helene.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1124% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Good logic and nice painting
July 18th, 2025  
