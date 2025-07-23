Sign up
Previous
Photo 4111
Day # 23 - Group
2025 World Watercolor Month
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
4
3
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5006
photos
106
followers
85
following
1126% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
23rd July 2025 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wwcm-2025
katy
ace
I love your simple execution of this one Kathy
July 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
This is brilliant… terrific thinking for group’.
July 23rd, 2025
summerfield
ace
oh, diversity group. ditto what Katy said. aces!
July 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A cleverly executed group.
July 23rd, 2025
