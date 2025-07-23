Previous
Day # 23 - Group by randystreat
Photo 4111

Day # 23 - Group

2025 World Watercolor Month
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US.
1126% complete

Photo Details

katy ace
I love your simple execution of this one Kathy
July 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
This is brilliant… terrific thinking for group’.
July 23rd, 2025  
summerfield ace
oh, diversity group. ditto what Katy said. aces!
July 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A cleverly executed group.
July 23rd, 2025  
