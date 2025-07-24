Previous
Day #24 - Avocado by randystreat
Photo 4112

Day #24 - Avocado

2025 World Watercolor Month
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
summerfield ace
the seed has a smiling face! i love it. aces!

i forgot to tell you this morning that when i look at your month's calendar so far, what i get from your paintings is a sense of fun and delight, really.
July 24th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Love the smiley face on the pip
July 25th, 2025  
