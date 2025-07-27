Previous
Day #27 - Drift by randystreat
Day #27 - Drift

2025 World Watercolor Month
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Beverley ace
Very beautiful…
July 27th, 2025  
katy ace
I like it as a great illlustration of drifting
July 27th, 2025  
GaryW
Agree with Katy...great example of drifting. I see the motion in the waves!
July 27th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice interpretation!
July 27th, 2025  
