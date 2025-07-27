Sign up
Previous
Photo 4115
Day #27 - Drift
2025 World Watercolor Month
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
4
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5011
photos
106
followers
85
following
1127% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
27th July 2025 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wwcm-2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…
July 27th, 2025
katy
ace
I like it as a great illlustration of drifting
July 27th, 2025
GaryW
Agree with Katy...great example of drifting. I see the motion in the waves!
July 27th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice interpretation!
July 27th, 2025
