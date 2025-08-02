Sign up
Previous
Photo 4121
In the wind and rain
Having a bit of light rain with moderate gusts of breeze making my zinnias happy.
Trying to figure out some intentional blur using a ND filter to allow the shutter speed to be slower.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
3
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5018
photos
107
followers
86
following
4115
4116
4117
253
4118
4119
4120
4121
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
2nd August 2025 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blur
,
handheld
,
zinnia
,
ndfilter
JackieR
ace
Oooh looks good
August 2nd, 2025
Karen
ace
Love it - that's some wonderful blur
August 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely dancing Zinnia.
August 2nd, 2025
