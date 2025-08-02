Previous
In the wind and rain by randystreat
In the wind and rain

Having a bit of light rain with moderate gusts of breeze making my zinnias happy.

Trying to figure out some intentional blur using a ND filter to allow the shutter speed to be slower.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Kathy

JackieR ace
Oooh looks good
August 2nd, 2025  
Karen ace
Love it - that's some wonderful blur
August 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely dancing Zinnia.
August 2nd, 2025  
