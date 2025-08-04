Previous
The rain drop by randystreat
Photo 4123

The rain drop

Sorry for all the flower photos. I've been tied up and these are close and easy and so pretty to me.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1129% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
I can see why you like them. This one its stunning Kathy and a FAV
August 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact