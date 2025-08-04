Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4123
The rain drop
Sorry for all the flower photos. I've been tied up and these are close and easy and so pretty to me.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
1
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5020
photos
107
followers
86
following
1129% complete
4116
4117
4118
4119
4120
4121
4122
4123
4117
253
4118
4119
4120
4121
4122
4123
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
4th August 2025 7:32pm
Tags
raindrop
,
zinnia
katy
ace
I can see why you like them. This one its stunning Kathy and a FAV
August 5th, 2025
