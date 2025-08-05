Sign up
Photo 4124
Let's get started
A rainy day all to myself. Nothing scheduled. Whoohoo! A great day to pull out the paints. First Christmas card for the season.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Kathy
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Album
365 daily shots
Tags
cards
watercolor
Dixie Goode
Nice. I actually considered that too. But instead I opened a new box of watercolor pencils and tried them for the first time.
August 5th, 2025
Kathy
This card is a bit woppy jawed. Free hand and started in from the left too far. That's ok.
August 5th, 2025
Shirley
Nice
August 5th, 2025
