Photo 4125
Christmas abstracts
Two possibilities for cards. Testing paint colors and designs
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Tags
christmas
,
design
,
watercolor
katy
ace
I love them both! Fantastic designs!
August 7th, 2025
