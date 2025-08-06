Previous
Christmas abstracts by randystreat
Christmas abstracts

Two possibilities for cards. Testing paint colors and designs
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
katy ace
I love them both! Fantastic designs!
August 7th, 2025  
