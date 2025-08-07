Sign up
Previous
Photo 4126
Fresh Roots
Need a little pampering?
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5023
photos
107
followers
86
following
1130% complete
View this month »
4119
4120
4121
4122
4123
4124
4125
4126
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
7th August 2025 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
salon
Shirley
ace
Nice in B &W
August 8th, 2025
