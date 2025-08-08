Sweet indulgences

Get Pushed Challenge #679

My partner wrote "make a photo on the theme of "indulgence"." Some of you know that I don't like chocolate. Well that's the brown kinds. I do really like white chocolate. So here's a little bag of white chocolate truffles I bought myself. The challenge was deciding the subject. I thought about jewelry, because I like it but I don't wear it much. Probably too expensive for a photo. Crafting supplies? Well I have half a cupboard of yarn, and a table full of paints, brushes and paper, and actually received some more today as a gift. So why not got to the store and buy a bit of healthy real food (salad mix and bananas) and while I'm there... Yup! you got it. White chocolate.