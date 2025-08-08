Sweet indulgences

Previous
Get Pushed Challenge #679
My partner wrote "make a photo on the theme of "indulgence"." Some of you know that I don't like chocolate. Well that's the brown kinds. I do really like white chocolate. So here's a little bag of white chocolate truffles I bought myself. The challenge was deciding the subject. I thought about jewelry, because I like it but I don't wear it much. Probably too expensive for a photo. Crafting supplies? Well I have half a cupboard of yarn, and a table full of paints, brushes and paper, and actually received some more today as a gift. So why not got to the store and buy a bit of healthy real food (salad mix and bananas) and while I'm there... Yup! you got it. White chocolate.
JackieR
This is totes (totally) favable!
August 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Fabulous.
August 8th, 2025  
Kathy
@allsop Thank you for your challenge. I hope you found this acceptable.
August 8th, 2025  
Kathy
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you Jackie. Totes - huh. I never would have guessed the meaning.
@wakelys Thank you Sue.
August 8th, 2025  
