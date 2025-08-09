Sign up
Previous
Photo 4128
Survivor
This butterfly seem to have lost the entire lower right wing. Still fluttering about the zinnias this morning.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
1
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5025
photos
107
followers
86
following
1130% complete
4121
4122
4123
4124
4125
4126
4127
4128
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
9th August 2025 9:44am
Privacy
Public
Tags
swallowtailbutterfly
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous capture.
A beauty in spite of its broken wing.
August 9th, 2025
