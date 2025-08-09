Previous
Survivor by randystreat
Survivor

This butterfly seem to have lost the entire lower right wing. Still fluttering about the zinnias this morning.
Kathy

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture.
A beauty in spite of its broken wing.
August 9th, 2025  
