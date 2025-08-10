Sign up
Photo 4129
Birthday blueberries
My friend asked me if I wanted a cake or cupcakes for my birthday last month. I said I was craving blueberry muffins. She came through this afternoon and they were delicious.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
4
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5026
photos
107
followers
86
following
1131% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
10th August 2025 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
muffins
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Happy Birthday Kathy!! May the year ahead not be as blue as the blueberries, but as sweet as they tasted in these muffins! Yummy shot!
August 10th, 2025
Babs
ace
I love blueberry muffins.
August 10th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely presentation
Happy Birthday Kathy, enjoy your day.
August 10th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
That is a special friend. Nice capture of your birthday treat and Happy Birthday.
August 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Happy Birthday Kathy, enjoy your day.