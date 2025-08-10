Previous
Birthday blueberries by randystreat
Birthday blueberries

My friend asked me if I wanted a cake or cupcakes for my birthday last month. I said I was craving blueberry muffins. She came through this afternoon and they were delicious.
Kathy

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Happy Birthday Kathy!! May the year ahead not be as blue as the blueberries, but as sweet as they tasted in these muffins! Yummy shot!
August 10th, 2025  
Babs ace
I love blueberry muffins.
August 10th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely presentation

Happy Birthday Kathy, enjoy your day.
August 10th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
That is a special friend. Nice capture of your birthday treat and Happy Birthday.
August 11th, 2025  
