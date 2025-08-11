Previous
The Swallowtail by randystreat
Photo 4130

The Swallowtail

Lots of rain today, so using another photo from the day the butterflies descended on the zinnias.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Kathy

@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
