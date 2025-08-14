Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4133
The pressures off
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5030
photos
106
followers
85
following
1132% complete
View this month »
4126
4127
4128
4129
4130
4131
4132
4133
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
14th August 2025 8:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sphygmomanometer
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close