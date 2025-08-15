Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4134
Mom's afghan needs a little tlc
It's probably older than me.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5031
photos
106
followers
85
following
1132% complete
View this month »
4127
4128
4129
4130
4131
4132
4133
4134
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
15th August 2025 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
afghan
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close