Dancing Rabbits collage by randystreat
Dancing Rabbits collage

my partner this week challenged me to photograph movement. I really like this sculpture that is being displayed in my town. I wanted to capture its movement as someone is rotating it. I realized two things last night when my friend and I went out to "play." 1 - it takes a lot of rotations of the handle to turn the sculpture completely around and 2 - I'm not sure the sculpture could really been seen well if it was captured in a complete rotation. So I decided to create a collage of the movement (probably more movement of my friend than the sculpture).

The sculpture is titled"Folie a Deux, a sHared Madness" by Josh and Angelica Coté.
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Kathy
@la_photographic Laura, thank you again for the challenge. I like that I'm always learning something when I attempt a photo for get pushed challenges. I noted what I learned in the comments above. I enjoyed this opportunity and am sorry if you disappointed I couldn't get the movement all in a single photo.
August 16th, 2025  
Beverley
Looks like your friend is having fun playing… brilliant collage full of movement.
August 16th, 2025  
JackieR
Good one for the challenge
August 16th, 2025  
