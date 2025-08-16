Dancing Rabbits collage

my partner this week challenged me to photograph movement. I really like this sculpture that is being displayed in my town. I wanted to capture its movement as someone is rotating it. I realized two things last night when my friend and I went out to "play." 1 - it takes a lot of rotations of the handle to turn the sculpture completely around and 2 - I'm not sure the sculpture could really been seen well if it was captured in a complete rotation. So I decided to create a collage of the movement (probably more movement of my friend than the sculpture).



The sculpture is titled"Folie a Deux, a sHared Madness" by Josh and Angelica Coté.