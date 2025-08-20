Previous
Zaftig - a good trait for a pig by randystreat
Photo 4139

Zaftig - a good trait for a pig

Zaftig is a delightful word that conjures images of lush, full figures, and it celebrates the beauty of curves. Originating from Yiddish, it emphasizes a positive view of body shapes that deviate from the conventional slim ideal. Its use can often be found in discussions surrounding body positivity and the appreciation of diverse body types. Embracing zaftig can be a joyful affirmation of self-love and acceptance in a world often fixated on narrow beauty standards.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1133% complete

katy ace
I love how you have made this pig look glamorous! I also love your description of of Zaftig
August 21st, 2025  
Barb ace
Love the pig! Very zaftig! 😁
August 21st, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Delightful pic and great narrative
August 21st, 2025  
Shirley ace
A cool image and loved the info zaftig such a cool word
August 21st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Glamorous little piggy!
August 21st, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
Sweet❤️🥰❤️
August 21st, 2025  
