Zaftig - a good trait for a pig

Zaftig is a delightful word that conjures images of lush, full figures, and it celebrates the beauty of curves. Originating from Yiddish, it emphasizes a positive view of body shapes that deviate from the conventional slim ideal. Its use can often be found in discussions surrounding body positivity and the appreciation of diverse body types. Embracing zaftig can be a joyful affirmation of self-love and acceptance in a world often fixated on narrow beauty standards.