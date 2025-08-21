Sign up
Photo 4140
Opening up
This is the zinnia bud opening up. The color is hinted at, but until the petals unfurl, the true color will not be known. They are a little more open this evening. I think it will be a deep pink or purple color.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
1
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5037
photos
106
followers
85
following
1134% complete
4140
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
21st August 2025 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bud
,
zinnia
katy
ace
FAV I am not sure what appeals to me the most about it but I think it is the color combinations
August 22nd, 2025
