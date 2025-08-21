Previous
Opening up

This is the zinnia bud opening up. The color is hinted at, but until the petals unfurl, the true color will not be known. They are a little more open this evening. I think it will be a deep pink or purple color.
Kathy

FAV I am not sure what appeals to me the most about it but I think it is the color combinations
August 22nd, 2025  
