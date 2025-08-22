Sign up
Previous
Photo 4141
Open flower
And I'm sure you were wondering. This is the open bud in full color. Last one in this series, I promise.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
4
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
22nd August 2025 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zinnia
JackieR
ace
That's such a pretty thing
August 22nd, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Very pretty colour and capture
August 22nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful focus on the petals.
August 22nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s beautiful and an awesome capture of the detail.
August 22nd, 2025
