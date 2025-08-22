Previous
Open flower by randystreat
Open flower

And I'm sure you were wondering. This is the open bud in full color. Last one in this series, I promise.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
JackieR ace
That's such a pretty thing
August 22nd, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Very pretty colour and capture
August 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful focus on the petals.
August 22nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s beautiful and an awesome capture of the detail.
August 22nd, 2025  
