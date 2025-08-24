Sign up
Photo 4143
Quick drink while no one else is around
There's been a lot of action at the feeder. I doubt I ever get more than one at a time because these are feisty little birds!
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5041
photos
106
followers
85
following
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
21st August 2025 12:59pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
hummingbird
Call me Joe
ace
Cool shot,love the feeder too⭐️❤️👍
August 25th, 2025
