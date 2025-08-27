Sign up
Photo 4146
Goldenrod Soldier Beetle on the Cosmos
52 Week Challenge Week 30 - Shot at F8
I'm going to try and catch up. One down.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5044
photos
106
followers
85
following
4139
4140
4141
4142
4143
4144
4145
4146
4140
4141
4142
227
4143
4144
4145
4146
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
27th August 2025 6:25pm
insect
,
cosmos
,
f8
,
52wc-2025-w30
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good catch! He looks quite happy on that pretty flower.
August 28th, 2025
katy
ace
FAV Love the clarity and the colors
August 28th, 2025
