Previous
Goldenrod Soldier Beetle on the Cosmos by randystreat
Photo 4146

Goldenrod Soldier Beetle on the Cosmos

52 Week Challenge Week 30 - Shot at F8

I'm going to try and catch up. One down.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good catch! He looks quite happy on that pretty flower.
August 28th, 2025  
katy ace
FAV Love the clarity and the colors
August 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact