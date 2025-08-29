Previous
Dogs in the coffee shop by randystreat
Photo 4148

Dogs in the coffee shop

52 Weeks Challenge Week #29 - Pets
As seen in a coffee shop this morning.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Susan Wakely ace
Very relaxed looking dogs.
August 29th, 2025  
Tunia McClure ace
so cute
August 29th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely image
August 29th, 2025  
