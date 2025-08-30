Previous
Season for spiders by randystreat
Photo 4149

Season for spiders

52 Week Challenge Week 31 - Night
Spiders are building webs right now. This was between two utility lines running to my home illuminated by an outdoor light at the road.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Kathy

@randystreat
