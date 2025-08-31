Sign up
Previous
Photo 4150
An illusion or deliusion
52 Week Challenge Week #33 - Illusion
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
4
4
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5048
photos
106
followers
85
following
1136% complete
4143
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
4149
4150
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
31st August 2025 9:57pm
Tags
52wc-2025-w33
Wendy
ace
This is great, Kathy!! I am not sure how you accomplished this but it does give an illusion of someone in a cage.
So glad that I am not the only one catching up on the 52 Week Challenge - lol!!
September 1st, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I love the colors.
September 1st, 2025
April
ace
looks great on black
September 1st, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Hi Kathy, we are Get Pushed partners again this week. What about a collage of a day in your life??
September 1st, 2025
