Previous
Photo 4151
Lenses on the shelf
52 Week Challenge Week #24 Mostly Black
(almost caught up!)
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
3
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5049
photos
106
followers
85
following
1137% complete
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
4149
4150
4151
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
1st September 2025 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2025-w34
Tunia McClure
ace
nice capture of light
September 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
That’s quite a collection.
September 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Brilliant
September 1st, 2025
