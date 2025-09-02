Previous
Pink on white by randystreat
Pink on white

52 Week Challenge Week 35 - Mostly White
Mathematically I'm not sure the percentage of white is really more than the colors, but I'm too lazy today to set it all up and take more photos.
And for the moment, I'm caught up!
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
KWind ace
Very pretty! I like the white background.
September 2nd, 2025  
