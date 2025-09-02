Sign up
Previous
Photo 4152
Pink on white
52 Week Challenge Week 35 - Mostly White
Mathematically I'm not sure the percentage of white is really more than the colors, but I'm too lazy today to set it all up and take more photos.
And for the moment, I'm caught up!
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
2nd September 2025 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flowers
,
pink
,
52wc-2025-w35
KWind
ace
Very pretty! I like the white background.
September 2nd, 2025
