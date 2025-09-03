A day in my life

Get Pushed #683

My partner this week challenged me to a collage of a day in my life. Not very exciting but I stayed busy.

1. The gym

2. Watering plants since it hasn't rained in a number of days. Potted plants dry out so fast!

3. Laundry. Even though there's just one of me, I seem to do a lot of laundry.

4. Coffee break

5. Catch up on AYWMC. I'm about two months behind.

6. Watch for the hummingbirds. They are coming frequently, but do you think I could get photo of that today?!

7. Knitting and a little tv before supper.

8. Choir practice. I should have waited for a few more members to arrive. And I can't take good selfies anyway. What was I thinking?!