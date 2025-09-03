Previous
A day in my life by randystreat
Photo 4153

A day in my life

Get Pushed #683
My partner this week challenged me to a collage of a day in my life. Not very exciting but I stayed busy.
1. The gym
2. Watering plants since it hasn't rained in a number of days. Potted plants dry out so fast!
3. Laundry. Even though there's just one of me, I seem to do a lot of laundry.
4. Coffee break
5. Catch up on AYWMC. I'm about two months behind.
6. Watch for the hummingbirds. They are coming frequently, but do you think I could get photo of that today?!
7. Knitting and a little tv before supper.
8. Choir practice. I should have waited for a few more members to arrive. And I can't take good selfies anyway. What was I thinking?!
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Kathy ace
@ankers Here's my collage. It's hard to remember to take photos of what one is doing. Thank you for an interesting challenge. I may give it to someone else in the future.
September 4th, 2025  
Shirley
Certainly an interesting challenge Kathy ,
You have a cool collage of a day in your life well done
September 4th, 2025  
