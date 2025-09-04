Sign up
Previous
Photo 4154
Storm clouds
A bit of rain, thunder and lightning here this afternoon. Went out to try and get some photos of lightning, but it was too diffuse. So settled for the dramatic clouds in the sky.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
Kathy
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
storm
Kerry McCarthy
ace
I love the dramatic sky!
September 5th, 2025
