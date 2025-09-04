Previous
Storm clouds by randystreat
Storm clouds

A bit of rain, thunder and lightning here this afternoon. Went out to try and get some photos of lightning, but it was too diffuse. So settled for the dramatic clouds in the sky.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Kathy

Kerry McCarthy ace
I love the dramatic sky!
September 5th, 2025  
