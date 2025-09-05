Sign up
Previous
Photo 4155
Lines overhead
I saw the crosshatched lines, the straight lines, the shadows and reflections as I walking to a restaurant this afternoon. I liked them all.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
4
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5053
photos
106
followers
85
following
1138% complete
View this month »
4148
4149
4150
4151
4152
4153
4154
4155
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
5th September 2025 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
shadows
,
lines
,
overhand
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice structure and shadows.
September 5th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful B&W for lines and light
September 5th, 2025
katy
ace
Neat patterns in all the light and shadows
September 5th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Nice lines and pattern great in b&w
September 5th, 2025
