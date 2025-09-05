Previous
Lines overhead by randystreat
Photo 4155

Lines overhead

I saw the crosshatched lines, the straight lines, the shadows and reflections as I walking to a restaurant this afternoon. I liked them all.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US.
Susan Wakely ace
Nice structure and shadows.
September 5th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful B&W for lines and light
September 5th, 2025  
katy ace
Neat patterns in all the light and shadows
September 5th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Nice lines and pattern great in b&w
September 5th, 2025  
