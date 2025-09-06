Previous
Today is... by randystreat
Today is...

Every morning I look at this calendar (you might recognize my friend) to check the day/date. I've been noticing a lot of shadows lately and this morning was no exception.
I initially took in b&w but I liked the splash of color on the calendar image.
Kathy

Susan Wakely ace
Nice shadows.
September 6th, 2025  
