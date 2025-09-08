Previous
Old brick by randystreat
Old brick

Taken the other evening but I had forgotten about it. On my phone but not downloaded until today.
8th September 2025

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Margaret Brown ace
Nice light and capture
September 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful view…gorgeous moon & soft fluffy clouds…
September 8th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Nice light and textures
September 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
