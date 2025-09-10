Previous
Morning glories on the hill by randystreat
Morning glories on the hill

Not the best photo. Sun was bright and I really couldn't see the LED screen on my phone. If anyone has any hints of how to see subjects on LED screen, I would love to see them.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
@randystreat
Shirley ace
Nice it is hard in bright light to see properly
September 10th, 2025  
