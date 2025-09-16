Sign up
Photo 4165
An afternoon of painting
The list came out for October birthdays at church yesterday. I added one of my own that needs to be mailed out of state, therefore early. Took the opportunity to paint cards. Such a peaceful afternoon.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
Views
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
16th September 2025 7:32pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cards
,
paint
,
list
