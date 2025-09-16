Previous
An afternoon of painting by randystreat
An afternoon of painting

The list came out for October birthdays at church yesterday. I added one of my own that needs to be mailed out of state, therefore early. Took the opportunity to paint cards. Such a peaceful afternoon.
16th September 2025

Kathy

