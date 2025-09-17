Previous
Kerf of vegetables for lunch by randystreat
Photo 4166

Kerf of vegetables for lunch

Kerf - cut, notch or groove; quantity of something cut at the same time.

Adding white beans to these for a meal.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact