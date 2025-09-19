Dead in the water

Get Pushed #685

My partner suggested playing around with some ICM or motion blur as my challenge. I always seem to try this when there's too much light and while I have been wanted to learn how to use the filters I have, of course I forgot them. I did move the camera along the length of the tree. I admit, I did add a slight bit more on the reflection blur in Photoshop. I think that it looks like the water was moving more than it was, but I liked the movement in the reflection. I have some more abstract ones, maybe I'll have time to post one tomorrow.