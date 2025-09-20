Previous
drifting by randystreat
drifting

Get Pushed #685
My partner suggested playing around with some ICM or motion blur as my challenge. This had no help (except to straighten) in post processing. I liked the greens and yellow and the way the movement softened the trees.
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Kathy ace
@northy Another ICM. Thanks again for the challenge.
September 21st, 2025  
summerfield ace
it looks like a reflection shot. the colours are so pleasing to the eyes. i like it. aces!
September 21st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nicely done- the color makes the image feel nice and comfortable.
September 21st, 2025  
