Previous
Photo 4169
drifting
Get Pushed #685
My partner suggested playing around with some ICM or motion blur as my challenge. This had no help (except to straighten) in post processing. I liked the greens and yellow and the way the movement softened the trees.
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
3
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5067
photos
105
followers
84
following
4162
4163
4164
4165
4166
4167
4168
4169
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
18th September 2025 4:57pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
icm
,
gpkac
,
get-pushed-685
Kathy
ace
@northy
Another ICM. Thanks again for the challenge.
September 21st, 2025
summerfield
ace
it looks like a reflection shot. the colours are so pleasing to the eyes. i like it. aces!
September 21st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nicely done- the color makes the image feel nice and comfortable.
September 21st, 2025
