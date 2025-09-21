Sign up
Previous
Photo 4170
Milkweed
Another photo from my trip to the pond. Lots of these in the field near the parking lot.
21st September 2025
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
5068
photos
105
followers
84
following
1142% complete
4163
4164
4165
4166
4167
4168
4169
4170
Tags
milkweed
Julie Ryan
ace
So pretty
September 21st, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice
September 21st, 2025
