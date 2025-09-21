Previous
Milkweed by randystreat
Photo 4170

Milkweed

Another photo from my trip to the pond. Lots of these in the field near the parking lot.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US.
Julie Ryan ace
So pretty
September 21st, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice
September 21st, 2025  
