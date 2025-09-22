Previous
Reflections by randystreat
Photo 4171

Reflections

Get Pushed 686
My partner suggested a spoon reflection for my challenge this week. This was a difficult subject. I couldn't quite figure out where to set the camera or the light.
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1142% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@aecasey Thanks again for the challenge. It was more difficult than I expected but had a good time doing it.
September 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact