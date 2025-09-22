Sign up
Previous
Photo 4171
Reflections
Get Pushed 686
My partner suggested a spoon reflection for my challenge this week. This was a difficult subject. I couldn't quite figure out where to set the camera or the light.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
1
0
Kathy
@randystreat
Tags
reflection
,
spoons
,
gpkac
,
get-pushed-686
Kathy
ace
@aecasey
Thanks again for the challenge. It was more difficult than I expected but had a good time doing it.
September 23rd, 2025
